Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Verastem worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verastem by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.18 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

