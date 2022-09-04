Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at about $434,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 0.4 %

VFVA opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35.

