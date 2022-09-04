Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.