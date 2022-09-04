Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of RLI worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. RLI’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

