Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Shares of EXAS opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

