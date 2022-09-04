Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $405.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day moving average is $394.94. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

