CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. 11,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 26,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
CHS Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.
CHS Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCM)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.