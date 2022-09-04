Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $501,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.08 and a 12-month high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.