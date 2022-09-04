Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,000 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

Eventbrite stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $683.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Eventbrite

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.