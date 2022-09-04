Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 48,500 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amarin were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 151,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 725,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amarin

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amarin Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

AMRN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $487.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

