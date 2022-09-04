Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Atkore were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

