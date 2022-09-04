State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $429,000 Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sleep Number by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.98. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $105.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

