State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

