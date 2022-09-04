G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $19.60 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $945.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

