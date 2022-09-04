State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,933 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in News were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337,790 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of News by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,033,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at News

News Stock Performance

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.