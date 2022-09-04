State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 5,205 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Dorian LPG worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 145,563 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:LPG opened at $14.56 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 199.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $4,010,150. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.