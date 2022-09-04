State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 4,496 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.