State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of SilverBow Resources worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBOW stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.25.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

