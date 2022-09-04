State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of SilverBow Resources worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Trading Up 3.5 %
SBOW stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.25.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.