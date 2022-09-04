Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Position Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.28 million, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

