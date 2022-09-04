RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RadNet were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RadNet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Down 1.1 %

RDNT stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.