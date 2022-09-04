State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 355,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.22. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 215.00%.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.