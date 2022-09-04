JMP Securities Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $145.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

