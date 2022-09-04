Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.29. Approximately 1,622,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,036,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.