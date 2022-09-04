Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $42,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

