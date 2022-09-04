Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 4,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

