KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Down 2%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,874,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $686,000.

