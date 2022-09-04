Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.04. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.