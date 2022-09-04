Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.31. 20,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 21,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

