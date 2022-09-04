Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $117.00 at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Okta Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. Okta has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

