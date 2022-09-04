Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.36.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 91,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

