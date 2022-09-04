Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.91. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

