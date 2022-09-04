Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.83. Approximately 566,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 933,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.
Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.90.
