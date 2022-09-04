Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Shares Down 2.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 88,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 122,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEVDF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

