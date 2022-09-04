Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Down 4.3%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.45. 65,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Diversified Gas & Oil Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

