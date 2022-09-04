mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) were up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 10,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MECVF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.