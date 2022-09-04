Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Shares Down 27.4%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) shares traded down 27.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.82. 665,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 100,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kuke Music

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kuke Music as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

