VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 320,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 195,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

