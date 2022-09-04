good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Stock Price Down 5%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 51,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Raymond James cut good natured Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

