Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Trading Up 4.4%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 10,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 630,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Yumanity Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.15% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yumanity Therapeutics

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.