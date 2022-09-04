Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Trading Up 4.4%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 10,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 630,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Yumanity Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.
Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.15% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Yumanity Therapeutics
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.