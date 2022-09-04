iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.23. 22,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 29,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.