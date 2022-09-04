Raymond James & Associates Sells 147,037 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

