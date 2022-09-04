State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,592 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 469.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,091,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

