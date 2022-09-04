Raymond James & Associates Acquires 21,142 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Q2 worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Q2 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Q2 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

