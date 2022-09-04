Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 250,657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,699,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 653.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.53. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $127.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.