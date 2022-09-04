Raymond James & Associates Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

