FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of FB Financial worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on FB Financial to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

