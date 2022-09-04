Raymond James & Associates Has $6.43 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

