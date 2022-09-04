Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,766 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of EchoStar worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EchoStar by 11.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar Stock Down 2.3 %

EchoStar Company Profile

NASDAQ SATS opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

