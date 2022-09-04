Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.81% of Alexander’s worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $228.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.85 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

