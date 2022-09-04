Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,966 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.